MEC set to challenge Ras Chikomeni court injunction

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is set to challenge Ras Chikomeni’s court injunction on February 18, a court suit the presidential candidate is seeking to compel the pollster register him despite his failure to ful fill some basic requirements.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the commmisison acted within the electoral law to disqualify Ras Chikomeni Chirwa as presidential candidate.

“We are going to defend ourselves. When we refused his nomination papers, we gave the reasons for doing so,” she said.

The High Court in Blantyre has set February 18 for the intra party hearing.

The Centre for Human Rights Education and Advice (Chrea) has taken up the case on behalf of Chikomeni.

“As Malawi Electoral Commission we follow the law, we do not do things outside the law, we just implement the law,” said Ansah.

Among others, Chikomeni is challenging the K2 million nomination fee saying it is very expensive and that MEC should not treat him equally with other presidential candidates sponsored by political parties which have structures on the ground, saying he could not manage to solicit 10 signatures from each district in the country.

