MEC’s South Africa lawyers jet in Malawi: Health risk, no airport checks

Amid coronavirus (Covid-19) travel restrictions, Malawi government gavc a special waiver to two South African lawyers that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) engaged for the presidential elections appeal case to come and they arrived in the country on Sunday April 12 2020 through Kamuzu International Airport on a chartered plane but had no airport checks.

The two lawyers from South Africa-based law firm—Mboweni Maluleke Inc Attorneys— Dumisa Bhule Ntsebenza, SC and Elizabeth Makhanani Mere, were on arrival whisked away in Toyota Prado vehicles with Malawi Government (MG) registration plates from the VVIP section at the airport without going through any screening.

Eye witnesses said the vehicles came to the runway an took the lawyers from the aeroplane door and they didn’t even pass through immigration.

The lawyers will also not be allowed to go through the 14-day quarantine measures that government has imposed on any foreign visitor before the shut down of airport except for essential equipment.

In the wake of virus pandemic, the South African lawyers are considered a health risk and their country has been hit hard by the virus pandemic.

The foreign lawyers are expected in court for their application for admission to the Malawi bar and on Wednesday for the hearing of the presidential election results nullification appeal case in the Supreme Court.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah—who is also a judge in the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal— said the commission hired the foreign lawyers to defend the May 2019 presidential election results that the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) nullified on February 3 2020 after most local lawyers who were approached turned down.

The international legal team will cost the taxpayer $788 500 (about K600 million) in legal fees.

But Malawi Law Society has argued before Chief Justice not to admit the South African lawyers to the Malawi bar over a flawed procurement process.

Taxpayers are already saddled with the cost of MEC defending the presidential results in the ConCourt.

