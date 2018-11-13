MHRC condemns rising violence, calls for action

State run Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has condemned the rising political violence in the country ahead of the highly contentious May 21 tripartite elections.

Director of Political and Civil affairs at MHRC Peter Chisi has since called for an immediate action to end the political violence if the elections are to be free, fair and credible.

This follows the Sunday assault on members of newly registered political party, UTM, in Salima south by ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) roughnecks.

“The commission wants to see to it that the polls are peaceful. If there is no peace, the legitimacy of the elections cannot be achieved. This is dangerous because at the end of the day, we will not have legitimate outcome of the elections,” said Chisi.

He said the commission has since organized a conference involving electoral stakeholders including officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission and the police to discuss on how best to deal with the rising political violence as the 2019 campaign heats up.

“We want to find out why we have the increased number of political violence in the country and how we can deal with it,” he said.

He said thereafter, the commission will organized a national conference aimed at promoting peace.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said UTM should report the matter to police.

UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said the matter was immediately reported to police by the party central region champion Newton Kambala.

At least 10 people were injured after they were ambushed by the DPP thugs who also took away party materials the UTM members were sharing.

“It is sad that we should be having such political violence 54 years after independence, what a shame to the DPP! They should be ashamed of themselves,” said the highly charged Kaliati.

Police have failed to investigate a number of political violence perpetrated by the DPP which include the burning of UTM vehicles in Mangochi and petrol bombing of residences of UTM officials among other things.

