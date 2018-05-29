Mia energizes MCP leaders in Chikwawa: ‘We’re fired up and ready to go’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president on Sunday interacted with over 2000 party leaders, drawn from Chikwawa district, at his residence in Ngabu.

Mia said he organized the meeting in order to energize the party leaders and get them fired up for the big task in 2019.

He said “the party leaders are ready to rumble!”

“I told the leaders to be self-starters and must have the capability to do party work here with minimum supervision from me. I pointed out that as Vice President of MCP, I have a huge responsibility to criss-cross the length and breadth of this country to drum up support for our dear President Dr Lazarus Chakwera. That means they have to be independent and do the job without my thorough supervision,” said Mia.

He then announced that he will be contesting as a Member of Parliament in Chikwawa Nkombezi who praised the fantastic people of Chikwawa Nkombezi for entrusting him to be their Member of Parliament for many years.

“Until when I voluntarily decided not to seek re-election in 2014, the fantastic people of Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency have been sending me to Parliament for many years and I am indebted to them,” said Mia.

The MCP deputy President then urged people to get ready for voter registration exercise which the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will commence very soon.

“The first step to usher in a new era in Malawi is to register en-masse as voters and when MEC commences voter registration, I urge you all to do the needful

“You have heard us submitting that we need to reboot the system and start afresh in 2019. We can only do that if you get registered as a voter. We can only do that if you will go vote on 21st May, 2019.

“As your leaders, we are fired up and ready to rumble! Our mission as MCP is to create a new Malawi enjoyed by everyone. We therefore need your unwavering support to do so,” concluded Mia.

