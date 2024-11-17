Michael Usi blessed the convention, his absence won’t disrupt proceedings, says Kaliati

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) Party’s elective conference in Mzuzu officially kicked off today, with party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati reassuring delegates that the absence of party president Michael Usi would not hinder the proceedings.

Kaliati confirmed that Usi had already blessed the convention during prior meetings, ensuring that the event would go forward as planned.

Speaking to the press, Kaliati addressed concerns regarding the president’s absence, stating, “President Michael Usi has already blessed this convention. His absence today will not disrupt the proceedings in any way. We are fully prepared, and the party is united in our mission to select leadership that will guide UTM through the 2025 general elections and beyond.”

The conference, which is expected to elect new leadership for the party, comes at a crucial time as UTM looks to strengthen its position ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 elections. Kaliati emphasized the importance of the gathering, stating that the leadership chosen today would help steer the party towards its goal of national transformation.

“Our primary aim here today is to elect leaders who will ensure that UTM remains at the forefront of Malawi’s political landscape,” Kaliati said. “This is a key moment for us to strengthen the party and ensure that we are fully prepared to lead the nation.”

Kaliati also dispelled rumors of internal conflicts within the party, assuring members and supporters that UTM remains united. “There is no division within UTM. We are a united force, and this conference reflects our collective commitment to a brighter future for Malawi,” she asserted.

In addition to UTM delegates, the conference has attracted representatives from other political parties, including the People’s Party (PP), National Democratic Party (NDP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), and United Democratic Front (UDF). Lucia Issa, the UDF Director of Women-North, was among those present, expressing support for the event and the party.

“We are here to show support and solidarity with UTM,” said Issa. “Unity among parties is key as we approach the 2025 elections, and we stand with UTM in their quest for a better Malawi.”

While Usi’s absence was noted, his earlier endorsement and encouragement of the conference helped calm any concerns. His leadership continues to be a central force within the party, as UTM aims to build on its momentum and secure a significant role in the upcoming elections.

As the conference unfolds, all eyes will be on the leadership selections, which will play a pivotal role in shaping UTM’s strategy and approach as it heads into the 2025 general elections.

