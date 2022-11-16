Mighty Wanderers fire coach Ngwira 

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have fired coach Alex Ngwira barely a few days after a leaked audio went viral allegedly accusing technical director Mark Harrison of interfering with his work.

Wanderers director of commercialisation, public relations and media liaison Clement Stambuli confirmed the sacking, but declined to state the reasons behind the action.

“It’s true he has been relieved of his duty but the reasons are not for public knowledge. This is an in-house issue,” he said.

Ngwira, who has been fired after four months since he was hired and barely four days before the 2022 TNM Super League season winds up, also declined to comment on the decision, saying he needs more time to go through the dismissal letter.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions, among Wanderers fans, with most of whom accusing the executive of rushing through.

Renowned Wanderers fans and football analyst Kimu Kamau said the executive committee could regret since there was progress after he was hired.

“This is why Wanderers is struggling unlike their rivals because of poor decisions such as these. Decisions are made with emotions because of some politicians who are at the helm of the team’s administration,” he said.

Another fan, writing on Facebook said the bickering is affecting the team.

“This team believes in lies. That’s why they don’t perform well in every competition. They rush to make bad decisions in order to impress a few greedy people at the expense of the good of the team and the majority fans,” said.

However, another fan Dan Mzunga backed the firing of Ngwira, saying after the leaked audio Ngwira’s position became untenable to work with the Scottish expatriate technical director.

“Alex Ngwira’s record after taking over the team can be good, but the indiscipline of taking issues to social media rather than following the proper channels cannot do us any good. The two could not work together as a team with such an audio with such an audio. It was necessary for one to go. And the one to go is one with indiscipline behaviour,” he said.

