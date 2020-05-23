Mike Msungama dragged  to court over $47 200 loan default

United States-based Malawian social media ‘flexer’ Chawezi Sibongile Banda, daughter of Malawi’s former Finance Minister, the late Aleke Kadonamphani Banda, well known as ‘Chacha’ has dragged to court Lilongwe businessperson and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official Mike Msungama over default payment of $47 200, Nyasa Times has learnt.

According to case Number 52 of 2020 in the High Court of Malawi Commercial Division, Lilongwe registry before Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, Chacha contends that she advanced the money to Msumgama through his bank account and a bank account of Ken Kapesi based in South Africa as per Msungama’s instructions.

She has tendered to court copies of bank transfers.

According to sworn statement by Chacha, inspite of the legal contract having specifically agreed repayment terms, Msungama has failed to pay any sum towards settelemt of the debt.

Msungama used the money to purchase a vehicle on December 25 2019.

According to documents Nyasa Times assessed at the court in Lilongwe, Msungama in his sworn statement filed in court argues that the vehicle was sold.

Chacha tells the court that if indeed it was sold Msungama has “no reasonable excuse not to pay the money he owes me.”

According to the sworn statement of Chacha, Msungama took the said loan with intentions to purchase vehicle in South Africa for their eventual resale in Malawi and would pay back the money as soon as it was sold and also pay school fees for his daughter at Kamuzu Academy.

Msungama last week donated vehciles to MCP for campiagn.

But the case of Chacha, according to court records, was filed before the donation and has been going on for weeks.

Msungama is known as the first person to be convicted in relation to Cashgate, the biggest financial scandal in the country’s history , but appealed on grounds that the Toyota Fortuner on which he was convicted of possession of stolen property found did not belong to him.

