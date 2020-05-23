Mike Msungama dragged  to court over $47 200 loan default

May 23, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

United States-based Malawian social media ‘flexer’   Chawezi Sibongile Banda, daughter of Malawi’s former Finance Minister, the late Aleke Kadonamphani Banda, well known as ‘Chacha’  has dragged to court  Lilongwe  businessperson and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official Mike Msungama over  default   payment of $47 200, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Mike Msungama (r) and the vehicle which he got loan to purchase

According to case Number 52 of 2020 in the  High Court of Malawi Commercial  Division, Lilongwe registry before Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, Chacha contends that she advanced the money to Msumgama through his bank account and a bank account of  Ken Kapesi based in South Africa as per Msungama’s instructions.

She has tendered to court copies of bank transfers.

According to  sworn statement by Chacha, inspite of the legal contract  having specifically agreed repayment terms, Msungama  has failed to pay any sum towards settelemt of the debt.

Msungama used the money to purchase a vehicle on December 25 2019.

According to documents Nyasa Times assessed at the court in Lilongwe, Msungama in his sworn statement filed in court argues that the vehicle was sold.

Chacha tells the court that if indeed it was sold Msungama has “no reasonable excuse not to pay the money he owes me.”

According to the sworn statement of Chacha,  Msungama took the said loan with intentions to purchase  vehicle in South Africa for their eventual resale in Malawi and would pay back the money as soon as it was sold and also pay school fees  for his daughter at Kamuzu Academy.

Msungama last week donated vehciles to MCP for campiagn.

But the case of Chacha, according to court records, was filed before the donation and has been going on for weeks.

Msungama is known as the first person to be convicted in relation to Cashgate,  the biggest financial scandal in the country’s history ,  but appealed on grounds that the Toyota Fortuner on which he was convicted of possession of stolen property found did not belong to him.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Zio ineWilliam Chirwa Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Zio ine
Guest
Zio ine

The nsungama are known tricksters.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
William Chirwa
Guest
William Chirwa

Sowing seeds today for tomorrow’stomorrow’s harvest that’s malawi I know no free lunch. Cashgate is a good word used but in essence it was stealing plundering of tax psyers money under JB. Today the dudes are doing donations to a party campaigning on anti corruption agenda funny to say the least

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares