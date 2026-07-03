Military and tech firm Sparc join forces on Malawi’s cyber security push

A delegation from the Malawi Defence Force Command and Staff College (MDFCSC) has visited one of the country’s leading technology companies as part of a growing effort to deepen collaboration between the military and the private sector on cyber security and digital resilience.

The visit to Sparc Systems Limited in Lilongwe gave senior officers a first-hand look at how locally developed technology solutions are being used to support government institutions, security agencies and private sector organisations across Malawi and the wider Southern African region.

Discussions focused on the evolving cyber security landscape, the protection of critical national infrastructure, and the role of digital transformation in improving operational efficiency across key sectors.

Officers were given facility tours and live technology demonstrations, with the Sparc Systems team fielding detailed questions throughout the engagement.

Deputy Commandant Colonel Joseph Mambo praised the company for the quality of the visit.

“The experience here has been informative as well as enriching,” he said, commending the team’s professionalism and willingness to engage openly with the delegation’s questions.

Sparc Systems Technical Director Chikondi Koloko used the occasion to highlight the broader role private technology firms play in Malawi’s digital development.

“As businesses and public institutions increasingly rely on digital platforms to deliver critical services, ICT service providers serve as trusted partners by helping organisations build resilient systems, improve operational efficiency and adopt international best practices,” he said.

Koloko also drew attention to the growing threat posed by cyber attacks, noting that Sparc Systems’ subsidiary District 30 provides threat monitoring, incident response and security awareness training to help organisations reduce their exposure to increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Sparc Systems operates across Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda, Mozambique and Tanzania.

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