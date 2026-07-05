Military clubs take a battering in Week 9 as Blue Eagles go top

Three Malawi Defence Force clubs suffered defeats in Week 9 of the FDH Bank Premiership over the weekend, with only Red Lions salvaging any pride for the military contingent.

Blue Eagles set the tone on Saturday, beating Moyale Barracks 1-0 at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe through Micium Mhone’s 24th-minute strike to reclaim top spot with 19 points from nine games.

Coach Deklerk Msakakuona said his side delivered exactly what he had asked for.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets also have 19 points after beating Creck Sporting Club 2-0 at Mpira Stadium on Saturday, but sit second behind Eagles on goal difference.

Bullets coach Wedson Nyirenda said confidence was flowing through the camp.

Sunday belonged to Mighty Wanderers, who thrashed Mafco 3-0 at Mpira Stadium. Isaac Kaliati scored twice — a 38th-minute penalty and a superb free kick on 47 minutes — before Clement Nyondo crowned the performance with a spectacular bicycle kick on 54 minutes.

The win lifts Wanderers to third with 18 points, edging Silver Strikers — held to a goalless draw by Chitipa United — to fourth on goal difference.

Masters FC beat Kamuzu Barracks 1-0 through Chikaiko Batson on 42 minutes, leaving Kamuzu rooted to the foot of the table with four points.

Coach Kenwood Nkhoma said he would not give up.

Red Lions were the only MDF side to win, beating Civil Service United 1-0 at home in Zomba to move sixth with 15 points.

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