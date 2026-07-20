Mining minister praises Portland Cement’s K200bn investment at Balaka plant

Malawi’s minister of mining, Thoko Tembo, has commended Portland Cement Malawi Limited for its K200 billion investment in the country’s manufacturing and mining sectors, following a visit to the company’s plant in Balaka.

Tembo toured the facility and its associated mining operations to assess the company’s contribution to industrial development, responsible mining practices and economic growth.

She praised the scale of the investment, describing the Balaka plant as a significant milestone in Malawi’s industrialisation drive.

The minister said the project was supporting the country’s development agenda through increased local cement production, job creation and wider economic opportunities.

Portland Cement’s chief executive, Liu Jianguo, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to producing high-quality cement that meets required standards, and said the firm remained fully compliant with all regulatory requirements governing its operations.

The visit forms part of ongoing government efforts to strengthen ties with major investors in Malawi’s mining and manufacturing sectors, as the country looks to attract further large-scale investment to support industrial growth.

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