Minister Chigona says Technical Skills Key towards achieving Malawi 2063 Goals

Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation Joel Chigona says technical and vocational skills are vital for Malawi to meet its Agenda 2063 targets.

Speaking Thursday in Lilongwe while addressing 52 students competing in the 2026 National Skills Competition, Chigona said as a country we need to enhance technical skills.

The event, themed “Showcasing Talent and Skills, Fostering National Growth,” brought together learners from TEVETA institutions across the Northern, Central and Southern regions.

“Everything people use in this country comes from a skill. The country depends on the skills of people in different sectors of the economy,” Chigona said.

He challenged the mindset that technical training is for “failures,” calling it a toxic narrative that must be dismantled.

“If you do not get a university selection letter to sit behind a desk, it does not mean you have failed. We are here to dismantle that myth,” he said.

TEVETA Board Chairperson Gilbert Chilinde said skills drive development in every sector.

He commended partners who sponsored the competition and noted TEVETA is investing in trainers and working with the private sector to improve service delivery.

Plumbing student Tabitha Ngomwa from Nsanje urged youth to enroll in technical trades, saying they are “very impactful in many ways.”

In fabrication and welding, Silvester Funnel from the Southern region took 1st place, Joshua Grenewel from the Northern region finished 2nd, and Edward Kalungama from Lilongwe Technical College in the Central region placed 3rd.

Winners in bricklaying, plumbing and other trades received K200,000, K250,000 and K300,000, plus medals, toolboxes and bags.

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