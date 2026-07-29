Minister Chipungu gives CDEDI 48 hours to retract ‘defamatory’ claims

Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu has instructed his lawyer to fire off a stinging demand letter to the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI), insisting the organisation’s allegations were “defamatory, malicious and reckless.”

Lawyer Khwima Mchizi confirmed the development, revealing the ultimatum stems from a bombshell press conference held by CDEDI on 27 July, during which the group made a series of damaging claims about the minister’s finances.

According to the letter, CDEDI alleged that Chipungu had purchased seven vehicles worth a jaw-dropping K2.8 billion after becoming a minister, and had also begun constructing a hotel that appeared to be far beyond what his known income could realistically support.

The watchdog additionally claimed the minister was involved in controversial land transactions linked to ADL — allegations Chipungu has flatly rejected as untrue.

Hitting back hard, the minister insists he has purchased just two duty-free vehicles since becoming an MP, both financed through legitimate bank loans available to Members of Parliament under official MP loan facilities.

As for the hotel claims, Mchizi’s letter reveals Chipungu does indeed run a hospitality business — but insists development work has been ongoing since as far back as 2016, funded entirely through a bank loan rather than any suspicious or unexplained wealth.

Turning to the explosive land allegations, Mchizi was equally emphatic in shutting them down, stating firmly that Chipungu “is not responsible for, and was not involved at any point in, granting or selling ADL plots to anyone.”

CDEDI executive director Sylvester Namiwa has confirmed receiving the demand letter, though it remains unclear at this stage whether the organisation intends to comply with the minister’s ultimatum, retract its claims, or stand firm and risk further legal action.

The high-stakes stand-off is likely to intensify scrutiny of both parties, with questions now mounting over whether CDEDI can substantiate its explosive allegations, or whether Chipungu will be forced to take further legal action if the watchdog refuses to back down within the tight 48-hour deadline.

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