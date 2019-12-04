Minister Dausi dares UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi says government is committed to improve the welfare of refugees but wants organisations supporting refugees to embark on tangible projects in the host country.

The minister said this on Tuesday at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi during a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the comprehensive refugee response framework (CRRF).

In an interview , Dausi said it is high tie the country benefitted from durable infrastructure from rganisations that look after the welfare of refugees.

“I expect UNHCR to start investing in strong structures such as schools, health facilities, among others, to benefit so Malawians,” he said.

Dausi cited poor structures constructed for refugees at Chifunga in Mwanza where the camp was hosting at least 1.8 million Mozambican refugees some years back.

In her remarks, UNHCR interim representative Rika Amano said they wll liase with their sister donors to start embarking on infrastructure development which will benefit Malawians.

CRRF is a blueprint which the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and government of Malawi plan to roll out. It would see refugees being incorporated into national development.

