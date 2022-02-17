SGVH Kauma backs Minister Mkaka on Area 43 plot

Senior Group Village Head (SGVH) Kauma of Area 43 in Lilongwe has dismissed rumours that Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Eisenhower Mkaka, grabbed the land meant for development projects in his area.

Kauma said the minister bought the land in question following all the procedures. He said Mkaka bought the land in 2020 before Tonse Alliance ascended to power.

“Maybe if there is another land, but if it is the land I know, then it is a total lie that he acquired it illegally. I heard the story on a certain radio station and I concluded that the issue has been politicized,” he said.

In a separate interview, Mkaka said he has all the documents to prove that he bought the land from the chiefs.

He refused to comment on reports that senior MCP officials and Cabinet ministers acquired the land in Areas 43 and 49.

“Unless you give me the name of the said MCP senior members. But as of now, I don’t know anyone including my follow ministers and I cannot speak on their behalf. What I know is that I acquired the land illegally and it was the time when we were outside the government,” he said.

Dr. Daimon Kambewa, who is one of the residents of Area 43, has since urged the community to stand against any form of “illegal” land acquisition.

In some parts of Lilongwe, there have been a rise in cases of citizens complaining that politicians are grabbing their land, especially those kept for development projects in their respective areas.

