Minister Mtambo says Civic Education still a component of his ministry

The Minister of National Unity, Timothy Mtambo, says Civic Education remains a component of his ministry and has since dismissed speculations that President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera removed it because the minister failed to perform in that aspect.

The change in the name of the ministry was noted when Chakwera announced his second Cabinet last month.

The President did not explain the reasons behind the removal of Civic Education aspect thereby raising eyebrows among spectators, with some suspecting that Mtambo had failed to perform.

But Mtambo, while defending Chakwera’s decision, said national unity cannot be achieved without civic education.

“The president has power to change the name of any ministry in line to his vision. My ministry has not been affected despite the change of its name. All civic education activities are still under Minister of National Unity,” said Mtambo.

On what he has achieved at his ministry since created in 2020, Mtambo high-ranked himself, saying “despite being a newborn ministry, I have done and achieved great things.”

Mtambo said he was one of the busiest Minister in the past two years, as he had to set up policy and framework on his ministry as well as going on the ground.

Among his achievements, Mtambo said within two years his ministry has managed to come up with a bill on peace and unity which will be tabled in the ongoing session of the August House.

Apart from that, the Minister said he has championed to have Malawi Commission on Peace and Unity which, will be responsible handle all wrangles in the country.

“Not only that, my ministry also created Pabwalo Platform on social media, that will engage citizens, CSOs and government on national issues. My ministry has been educating and uniting Malawians on different issues,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Mtambo has asked leaders of the anti-government protesters to start holding dialogue with government before going to the street saying “Chakwera believe in engagement.”

He then attacked some politicians and civil servants who tends to block Chakwera’s projects in order to make him failure.

