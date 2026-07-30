Minister Namalomba escapes unhurt as cyclist fights for life in horror M1 crash

A cyclist is feared to have died after being hit by a government vehicle transporting Minister of Information Shadric Namalomba, in a horror crash at Mthandizi Bus Stop in Ntcheu just a short while ago.

Police have so far remained tight-lipped on the incident, but the Minister’s public relations officer, Cassim Aubi, rushed to confirm the crash — insisting that everyone travelling with the Minister had escaped unhurt.

Eyewitnesses told #NationOnline that the Minister’s vehicle was travelling from the boma area towards Kampepuza when disaster struck, after the cyclist suddenly veered onto the M1 Road. The driver, they said, failed to negotiate the corner in time.

“Thank God the Minister survived” — spokesperson breaks silence

Aubi moved quickly to reassure the public that the Minister was safe, revealing that Namalomba and his staff had already been whisked away in a replacement vehicle to continue their journey.

“I can confirm the development. Thank God the Minster and his accompanying staff have survived the crash. They have since been transferred into another vehicle and are now proceeding to the intended destination,” he said.

The identity of the injured cyclist — and the true extent of his injuries — remains unknown, with officials at Ntcheu District Hospital yet to comment on his condition.

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