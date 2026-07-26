Minister says government ‘will not tolerate’ witchcraft accusations against elderly

Malawi’s Minister of Local Government, Dr Ben Malubgs Phiri, has said high illiteracy and poverty are the main drivers behind attacks on elderly people over witchcraft accusations

in the country.

Phiri made the remarks in Mzimba on Sunday during a stakeholder engagement, held in the wake of a recent case in which three people died after a witch doctor allegedly forced them to drink a poisonous concoction intended to cleanse them of suspected witchcraft.

The minister described the practice of linking other people’s success to witchcraft as unacceptable, insisting government would not tolerate such behaviour.

He called on traditional and religious leaders to play a role in helping to end the violence.

Deputy Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Martha Mzomera Ngwira said her ministry was intensifying awareness campaigns aimed at discouraging communities from accusing older people of witchcraft.

According to statistics from the district social welfare office, seven people have been killed in the district following witchcraft accusations, with 17 such cases registered so far this year alone.

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