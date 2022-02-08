Minister Sendeza assures gov’t security agencies of improved welfare

Newly appointed Minister of Homeland Security, Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza, has assured government security agencies of government’s commitment to improving the welfare of all officers in pursuit for maximum security for life and property.

Sendeza made the remarks over the weekend when she engaged heads of departments under her ministry to appreciate the progress being made to improve the welfare of officers.

The ministry’ departments include Malawi Police Service, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship, Malawi Prison Service, Department of Refugees, and the National Regulation Bureau (NRB).

In her remarks, Sendeza, who was accompanied by the Principal Secretary in the ministry, Kennedy Nkhoma, commended the departments for working hard, albeit with limited resources, to provide quality service to the citizenry.

But Sendeza urged them to work hard and smart by, among others, resisting, rejecting and reporting corruption at all levels to fulfil President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s vision for the country.

During the interface meeting, the minister was briefed of challenges the departments are facing.

