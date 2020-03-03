Minister Vuwa gets booed during Martyrs Day commemorations

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa-Kaunda and all government delegation to this year’s Martyrs Day commemorations on Tuesday in Nkhata Bay looked seemingly embarrassed as the minister was subjected to a barrage of boos by people who attended the event.

Vuwa Kaunda, who is also member of Parliament for Nkhata Bay central constituency, the area where the event took place, struggled to deliver his speech following loud boos and chants from a section of youths who were demanding that he did not speak at the event.

Chants were also heard each time speakers were giving salutations to minister of sports Francis Phiso who was representing President Peter Mutharika.

Vuwa Kaunda who was speaking at his backyard in his capacity as MPs’ representative resumed his seat after he failed to calm the chanting crowd.

It took the effort of UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati to calm down the situation.

Phiso took over as guest of honour after the government appointed Everton Chimulirenji -Minister of Disaster Management and Public Events – failed to show up at the function.

No reasons were given for his absence.

State vice- president Dr Saulos Chilima and former president Joyce Banda were among the dignitaries who attended the solemn function.

Also present were Timothy Mtambo, the rights activists and fierce critic of government, who was accompanied by other rights activists.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :