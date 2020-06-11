Ministers Jappie, Ben Phiri barred from attending protester’s funeral in Rumphi

June 11, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times 8 Comments

The Minister of Health and Population, Jappie Mhango, and his Local Government and Rural Development counterpart, Ben Malunga Phiri, were on Thursday chased at a funeral of a man who died in an accident during the protest in Rumphi on Wednesday.

Ben Phiri not welcomed at funeral in Rumphi

The Human Rights Defenders Coaliation (HRDC) organized the protest to force members of Parliament (MPs) to pass the Electoral Amendment Bills to facilitate smooth holding of the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

The Rumphi march ended on a sad note as a vehicle carrying a public address (PA) system ran over one on the protesters who was reportedly drunk.

Businessmen at Rumphi Boma told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview on Thursday that Mhango and Phiri sent a message to the bereaved family that they would attend the funeral, which took place a few kilometres from the Rumphi Central Business District.

But being anti- Electoral Amendment Bills, the mourners were not happy to have them present at the funeral.

“So, the message was sent to the two ministers to stay away or face unspecified action. But the ministers insisted that they would attend,” a senior official at Rumphi District Council told Nyasa Times in confidence.

The official, who had just returned from attending the burial of the protester, said the insistence of Mhango and Phiri to attend the funeral angered the mourners who mobilized themselves to rough up the ministers in the event that they went.

“And upon realizing that their safety and security could be at risk if they went ahead to attend, Mhango and Phiri drove off. It was a drama,” he said.

Mhango did not pick his phone when Nyasa Times rang to get his comment on the matter. On the other hand, Phiri’s phone simply went “this phone is barred from receiving calls”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
8 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
ineyoBauleniMalabiniMaunitsOmex70 Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
ineyo
Guest
ineyo

azichita bwino zitsilu za anthu Munya chaka chake ndichino……

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Bauleni
Guest
Bauleni

See which side starts violence. Tonse alliance is a sham! An affront against democracy and unity. It mocks the very idea of a peaceful and loving Malawi. Trash trash trash. You are not getting my vote.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Malabini
Guest
Malabini

Sadly these two morons together with many in their camp are in denial. Malawi is changing. You have lied to people of malawi. We are no longer fools. Our God has listened to our cries. We are voting you out. Evil regime with your partners

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

North Korea siigawa sweet.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Zoziyamba a Ben Phiri mufera za eni.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Dave
Guest
Dave

Primitive politics. So, someone died during the useless demonstrations.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Omex70
Guest
Omex70

Jappie Mhango and Beni Phiri thought that they will gain political mileage out of this death. These people are sweating now and are very desperate when the date for the fresh elections approaches. They know pretty well that they will now be using their own vehicles without flags because they won’t be ministers.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Masuzgo
Guest
Masuzgo

The leaders,trusted,people of Malawi Government what a shame.a country of 20 million 4th poorest country in the world.God have mercy on us.what wrong or where did we messed forgive us GOD

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares