Ministers Nyalonje, Vera sponsors UTM 6 July parallel celebrations in Chikangawa: Mzimba chiefs reject invitation

Nyasatimes has gathered that what appears to be UTM’s candle-light memorial service in Chikangawa, Mzimba, tomorrow is apparently a deliberate, parallel 6 July celebrations organised by the party meant to distract public attention from the main celebrations taking place same day at BICC in Lilongwe.

Sources within UTM have confided in us that the celebrations are being sponsored by several big shots from the opposition parties and, also, some UTM ministers namely Agness Nyalonje, Minister of Labour, and Vera Kamtukule, Tourism Minister.

In an interview, the highly placed source told Nyasatimes that there is a deep crack in UTM Central Executive Committee over the appointment of Michael Usi as the vice president and it is this crack that is responsible for all these parallel developments.

“There is a team in UTM which is being led by Njawala, Khwesi Msusa and Penjani Kalua also known as Fredokiss. This team hasn’t accepted Usi as the veep as such they have taken a decision to oppose and frustrate every move that government takes in the guise of the party. However, most senior members of the executive are just fine with Usi,” said the source.

The source added that it is this team against Usi that is behind the Chikangawa event tomorrow.

“So the objective is to distract public attention from the main 6 July Celebrations happening at BICC where President Lazarus Chakwera and his second, Usi, will attend. They want to make a lot of noise at the event and flood all media outlets with their narrative,” explained the source.

According to one of the organisers, Chihaula Shaba, everyone coming to the event will receive free food because the celebrations will run the whole and proceed to midnight. There are also reports that main media houses have been approached to cover the event live.

Meanwhile, chiefs in Mzimba has rejected the invitations that UTM sent to them to be part of the event. In an interview with one of the chiefs, he said it doesnt make sense for UTM to be holding a parallel event when there is already an official one.

“We understand that the President ordered that we don’t have celebrations this year but just a commemoration event focused on praying for departed veep Saulos Chilima and eight others. I expected UTM to be the first being part of this event. Why, at the same day, hold a parralel event? As a chief and several other chiefs in Mzimba we have rejected their invitation. We are attending the prayers in Lilongwe,”he said.

