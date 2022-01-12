Ministry distributes PPEs in secondary schools

The Ministry of Education says it has started distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to secondary schools through Education Divisions across the country.

Through the World Bank funded Equity with Quality Learning at Secondary (EQUALS) project, the ministry has procured over one million masks, 3, 072 water buckets, 25, 600 cartons of hand washing soap, 102,400 bottles of hand sanitizers.

Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Education, Chikondano Mussa, said in Lilongwe on Tuesday that government is committed to ensuring that teaching and learning takes place in a safe and secure environment for students, teachers and the community at large.

“We will continue providing support to both public and private schools in the country,” she said.

This is the third time the ministry is distributing PPEs to secondary schools.

Central West Division Manager, Joseph Nkhata, said with the protective equipment, teaching and learning will continue despite the pandemic.

“Education is the key to social economic development therefore the PPE’s will help schools to continue without interruptions,” he said.

Representing her fellow students, Lilongwe Girls Secondary School head girl, Nellie Paundi, said the learners are proud of the support from government.

“We will learn with courage because we are now sure of protection,” she said.

Paundi said the equipment has increased confidence for both learners and teachers.

