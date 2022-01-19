Mirinica applauds Flames coach Meck Mwase

Football Association of Malawi technical director Mario Marinica, who is head of coaching panel for Malawi National Football Team at the Cameroon Africa Cup pf Nations, has applauded coach Meck Mwase.

Marinica missed the Flames two group games, a 1-0 loss to Guinea and the 2-1 win over Zimbabwe after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mwase, the former Flames captain, who inspired the team to qualify for the third Afcon finals after 1984 and 2010, took charge of the team in the absence of the Romanian tactician.

Marinica took charge of the team against Senegal team after testing negative and Malawi held Africa’s highest ranked team to an unprecedented goalless draw.

He said: “It wasn’t easy to work behind the scenes. Good that with modern technology and date analyst GeSearsen around, I was still able to be in touch. It was also very good that coach Meck Mwase fully understood our philosophy.

So far, the technical panel assisted all the other backroom staff and the head of delegation have done a tremendous job.”

Meanwhile, soccer analyst George Kaudza Masina said the availability of Marinica and all players for the crucial game boosted Malawi’s chances of progressing to next round.

“It is good that the head of coaching panel and all players were available for the game. The fact that all players were available gave the technical panel a wide choice to select players,” he said.

During the first game against Guinea, a depleted Malawi put up a gallant fight despite missing key players Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Richard Mbulu, Gabadinho Mhango, Denis Chembezi.

First choice goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe missed the party due to a suspected malaria infection and his replacement Charles Thom did disappoint as he kept the Lions of Teranga at bay.

The Silver Strikers goalkeeper was duly named man of the match.

