Miss Malawi Chisi says she will address Miss World controversy ‘at appropriate time’

Reigning Miss Malawi Thandie Chisi has finally spoken out amid the raging row over who should represent the country at this year’s Miss World pageant — but the beauty queen is staying tight-lipped for now, insisting she’ll spill the beans “at the appropriate time.”

In a carefully worded statement, Chisi thanked the legions of fans who have rallied behind her throughout the controversy, admitting she is fully aware of the questions swirling around her sudden snub — but choosing to keep her powder dry rather than wade into the row publicly.

“At this time, I have made a deliberate decision not to comment on the matters being discussed in the public domain.

“I am confident that, in due course, the relevant facts will emerge and I will address this matter openly and responsibly at the appropriate time,” she said.

The pageant queen insisted her tactical silence isn’t about dodging the drama, but reflects her belief that true leadership demands patience, respect for due process and integrity — even when everyone is clamouring for answers.

Chisi was also quick to reassure her supporters that, despite the ongoing saga, she remains fully committed to the values of service, character and responsibility that come with holding the Miss Malawi crown.

Her carefully timed statement lands right in the middle of a firestorm of controversy, after Miss Malawi Organisation bosses controversially opted to send first runner-up Irene Navicha to represent the country at Miss World in Vietnam — leaving Chisi on the sidelines despite being the reigning titleholder.

And the drama shows no sign of dying down, with Goshen City — the pageant’s principal sponsor — now confirming it is reviewing whether to continue bankrolling Miss Malawi altogether in the wake of the growing scandal, throwing the future of the entire competition into fresh doubt.

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