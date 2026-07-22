Miss Malawi runner-up Navicha to represent country at Miss World amid social media backlash over selection

Malawi’s Miss World representative for 2026 has been named — but the announcement has sparked a wave of reaction online, after organisers opted to send first runner-up Irene Navicha rather than reigning Miss Malawi Thandie Chisi.

Navicha will fly the flag for Malawi at the 73rd Miss World pageant, taking place in Vietnam this August, marking the country’s return to the global stage after a prolonged absence from the competition.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning why the crown holder was passed over in favour of the runner-up.

The debate intensified after users noted that Navicha is the daughter of Minister of Women and Gender Mary Navicha, prompting speculation online about whether the selection was influenced by her family connections — a claim that has not been substantiated and which the Miss Malawi Organisation has not directly addressed.

Despite the online criticism, Chisi has thrown her full support behind Navicha, urging Malawians to unite behind the country’s return to one of the world’s biggest beauty platforms rather than dwell on the controversy.

“It is quite disappointing to see how people have reacted on social media because we would have done better. For a long time, we haven’t had anyone representing Malawi on the global stage, and this should be something we should all be proud of,” Chisi said.

The outgoing Miss Malawi said she intended to stand firmly behind her successor throughout the competition.

“I will support Navicha throughout this journey, and as Malawians we should all do the same. This is not just about one person; it is about Malawi being represented on the world stage,” she said.

The Miss Malawi Organisation’s Public Relations Officer, Stephen Mdala, said the selection process took into account several factors, including age eligibility requirements for the pageant and how closely a candidate’s advocacy work aligned with Miss World’s platform, before Navicha was chosen as Malawi’s representative.

Organisers say they hope Navicha’s participation will help showcase Malawian beauty, culture and social impact initiatives to an international audience.

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