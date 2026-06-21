Mkaka ‘left humiliated’ after falling for Nigerian WhatsApp scam

June 21, 2026 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Former Natural Resources Minister Eisenhower Mkaka has been left red‑faced after admitting he was duped by a Nigerian scammer, losing control of his WhatsApp account in a matter of minutes.

Mkaka Duped by Nigerian Scammer

Mkaka — long known for his political bravado and sharp tongue — revealed he was caught off‑guard when he received a call from a Nigerian number claiming to be from Parliament.

According to his own Facebook post, the caller dangled a supposed “meeting invite” and asked him to read out a verification code sent to his WhatsApp. Mkaka complied.

“Two minutes later I realised I had been thrown out of WhatsApp,” he confessed — a rare moment of public embarrassment for the outspoken politician.

The scammer immediately took over his account, leaving Mkaka scrambling to regain control.

The Malawi Congress Party MP has now issued a warning to all digital users, urging them to tighten their online security and avoid falling for the same trap.

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