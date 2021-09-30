Mkango begins Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project drilling works

Mkango Resources Limited, a rare earth element and associated minerals exploration and development company, has finally commenced a major geotechnical drilling and pitting programme at its Songwe Hill project site in Phalombe.

A statement from the company says the management team, along with leading Malawian geotechnical engineering firm, Geoconsult Limited, and South Africa-based geotechnical engineering firm, Zutari Limited, have been on site to commence the works.

It says during the exercise, approximately 150 five-metre-deep pits and 22 twenty-metre drill holes will be dug to obtain samples that will confirm the soil and ground characteristics of the Songwe Hill project area.

“The geotechnical samples are being tested and investigated in Malawi at the Geoconsult Limited laboratories in Lilongwe and will provide detailed geotechnical information required to finalise the detailed engineering design plans, prior to the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study in the first quarter of 2022,” reads part of the statement.

President of Mkango Resources Limited, Alexander Lemon, has highlighted the company’s dedication to promoting Malawian content and community participation in the exciting rare earths project.

“This major geotechnical investigation programme is currently employing and training over 120 local Malawian skilled and unskilled personnel. We are very proud to be working with leading Malawian companies such as Geoconsult and Torrent, a local Blantyre-based plant hire company,” he stresses.

Mkango is developing Songwe Hill in Phalombe, Malawi with a Feasibility Study targeted for completion within the first quarter of 2022.

The company’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply the accelerating demand for critical materials required for electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies.

With new infrastructure developments currently underway in Malawi, prospects of the project’s success are boosted by what the company describes as Malawi’s stable democracy as well as existing road, rail and power infrastructure.

Using the integrated Mine, Refine and Recycle strategy; Mkango’s operations are set apart from its peers thus uniquely positioning the company in the rare earths sector.

Apart from the Songwe Hills project, Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the Mchinji rutile project, the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and the Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

