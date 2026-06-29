Mkulukutamoyo Returns From 3rd Private Trip, Pledges Support for Malawians Fleeing Xenophobic Attacks
President Peter Mutharika has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting all Malawian citizens who are returning home due to the recent surge of xenophobic violence in South Africa.
Speaking today upon his arrival at the airport following a private visit to South Africa, President Mutharika emphasized that the welfare and safety of Malawians abroad remain a top priority for his government.
Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, President Mutharika announced that his administration is developing a robust framework to facilitate the smooth reintegration and resettlement of all returnees. He noted that the current crisis is complex and requires a methodical, well-coordinated approach to ensure that those returning can successfully rebuild their lives.
“The current situation is highly complicated and demands proper coordination, not only within our borders but between the affected countries. We are putting in place the necessary interventions to ensure our people are welcomed back, integrated into their communities, and resettled effectively,” the President stated.
During his stay in South Africa, President Mutharika held a series of high-level meetings with President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the escalating unrest. The two leaders engaged in candid discussions focused on identifying sustainable, long-term solutions to the xenophobic sentiment and ensuring the protection of foreign nationals within South Africa.
The President assured the nation that these diplomatic channels remain open and that the Malawian government is working closely with South African authorities to monitor the situation and provide ongoing assistance to any Malawians still residing in affected areas.