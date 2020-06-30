Mlusu commits to work with former finance ministers
Newly appointed Finance Minister Felix Mlusu has disclosed that he will accommodate advices from former Treasury chiefs in a bid to improve the welfare of Malawians.
Mlusu, a former insurance company director, was named Malawi’s new finance minister on Monday, a day after President Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in following last week’s re-run election in which he unseated Peter Mutharika.
“I am going to work with everyone both from government and my predecessors,” said Mlusu.
Mlusu, 69, was managing director of Nico Holdings Plc – a listed financial firm with interests in insurance, banking and property management across Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique – from 1996 until his retirement in 2015.
Speaking after his swearing in ceremony alongside Homeland and Security Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda on Monday, Mlusu said he feel humbled with his appointment and obviously the trust and confidence in him from President Chakwera.
He said it is a thing he never expected.
Mlusu therefore promised to serve the nation in his capacity as finance minister to the best of his abilities.
“Malawians should expect that I will continue to serve them. I already served Malawians while serving in the private sector,” said Mlusu, a former Chief Executive Officer for NICO Holdings Limited.
The country’s purse keeper who revealed he is not a politician said as a new government, they intend to come up with a three months budget before working on a year long budget.
“We are going to have an interim budget [ for three months] as we work on the budget for the whole year,” he said.
He emphasized on the need to scrutinise the current budget which was presented by the out-going Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led by Peter Mutharika since the Manifesto’s of the two sides were different.
The repeat vote was seen by analysts as a test of the ability of African courts to tackle ballot fraud and restrain presidential power.
Because regardless of what is perceived, if there is one thing DPP did well is the economy. The macroeconomics stability is the proof in the pudding.
Mwawa chewa pala mwatiluwa ise wanthu wa ku mpoto muzamuona
A chewa mwagwila m’phika nanu muyambe kuba ndi kutimana zitukuko.
Free advice, please grow the economy before giving any consideration to the various hand-outs programmes governments in the post-single party era have been hooked-on because these programmes have no accountability and no lasting economic value to beneficiaries!!! And do not introduce the much-touted universal farm-input subsidy programme without first putting in place fool-proof checks against unscrupulous dealings by international traders!!!!!
all people say similar words and it appears people are praising whatever decision that Chakwera is doing. He is chewalising all the senior positions in government.
Mlusu let’s do the MAGUFULI STYLE 🇲🇼🇹🇿
Maturity. Si mbava yachoka ija. Kuba kuba kubera anthu osauka