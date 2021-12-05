Mo626 College Basketball Bounced back February 2022

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, sponsors of Mo626 College Basketball tournament has disclosed that the tournament will bounce back in February 2022.

This follows discussions and agreement between the sponsor National Bank of Malawi (NBM) and the Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal).

In a press statement, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said they have agreed with Basmal to have the quarter-finals of the tournament played from February 2022 after taking into consideration school calendars of the participating tertiary institutions.

“We sat down with our colleagues at Basmal and looked at the college calendars and agreed to stage the competition for four weeks starting on 12 February 2022 and the finals have been scheduled for 19 March 2022,” she said.

The tournament, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions was set to finish this month but most of the colleges were closed and sporting activities were suspended as one of the preventive measures of the pandemic.

The teams that have qualified for the elite College Basketball competition are Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas), Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) and Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (Kuhes) from the south in the men’s category while Malawi Assemblies of God University (Magu), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) and African Bible College (ABC) will represent the Central Region and University of Malawi (Unima) will represent the Eastern Region and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) will represent Northern Region.

In the ladies category, the south will be represented by Mubas, Kuhes and Must alongside the Central Region’s Magu, Bunda and ACB while Unima will carry the Eastern flag and University of Livingstonia (Unilia) will represent the Northern Region.

During the re-launch of the current edition in October 2019, NBM announced the increase of sponsorship from K62 million to K63 million.

