Mob justice in Mangochi: Five arrested in Mangochi for killing suspected criminal

Police in Mangochi have arrested five (5) people (3 men, 2 women) for allegedly assaulting to death Saiti Tambulayi whom they accused of stealing a goat.

The incident occured on the evening of November 17, 2021 at Bakili Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi, a statement signed by Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi says.

Tepani Daudi says the deceased’s son, Labana Tambulayi, 37, informed the police that earlier that day, his father and friend only known as Kachule were suspected to have broken into Ngawire Rashid’s kraal where they went away with a goat.

“On the evening of the same date, the suspected criminals were seen selling goat meat at a drinking joint in the same village.

“The villagers confronted the suspects and apprehended Tambulayi while his friend ran away,” says the PRO, adding they attacked him with big sticks and stones then fled the scene after dumping him along the road.

Police rushed to the scene and took the victim to Katema Health Centre where death was pronounced upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that Tambulayi died due to severe loss of blood after sustaining head injuries.

The suspects will appear before court to answer the charge of murder, which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code soon.

Sub-Inspector Daudi says mob justice is a serious travesty of justice, violation of the right to be held innocent until proven guilty, and curtails police investigations.

“Therefore, police in the district are appealing to the public to stop taking the law into their own hands to avoid committing such serious crimes,” she concludes.

