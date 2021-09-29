MobiPay Limited set to launch Malipo Mobile Payment Service

MobiPay Limited – a local innovation company established recently – is set to launch Malipo Mobile Payment Service, a development that will give small and medium-sized merchants a wider range of choice when sending and receiving payment from their customers.

MobiPay Limited Chief Executive Officer Daud Suleman confirmed the development, saying the launch will take place tomorrow at a function to be held at the Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Suleman stressed that the service adds value to the already existing mobile money services and banks.

“We are an aggregator of mobile money services. From one interface, one will be able to pay various customers. MaliPo™, a Swahili word for “payment”, is an innovative payments platform that allows small and medium-sized merchants to receive digital payments from customers through the use of existing technology, primarily mobile phones,” he said.

Suleman described MaliPo™ as a locally developed solution to bridge the digital economy gap by creating an easy-to-use digital payment platform that uses both merchants and electronic service delivery platforms such as websites and apps.

He said as the country moves towards an inclusive digital economy, small scale merchants and digital platforms will be critical enablers of ensuring every Malawian can transact in a cashless environment.

Suleman added that as a proudly Malawian innovation, MaliPo™ seeks to provide merchants with different access to technology to transact digitally in Malawi Kwacha.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!