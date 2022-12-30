More overnight millionaires: man, woman win MK21m in betting

Two people from Lilongwe—a man and a woman—won MK13 million and MK8 million respectively in betting with PremierBet.

The man, Richard Maseko, a taxi driver, won MK13 million after playing aviator game. He placed a stake of MK100.

Receiving his dummy cheque on Thursday at PremierBet office in Lilongwe, Maseko said he will invest the money in his own car hire.

The woman, Tamandani Mtegha, a Kaunjika seller from Area 25 C, won MK8 million after playing aviator and Rocket man game, concurrently. She placed multiple stakes amounting to MK2000.

Mtegha said she will use the money to complete her mother’s house.

PremierBet Commercial Manager for Central Region, Trevor Whitaker, once again appealed to people to conduct responsible gambling.

