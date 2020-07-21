Mota Engil on Malawi govt’s neck: Demands its K50bn unpaid arrears dating 2008

Construction giant Mota Engil says Malawi government owes them more than K50 billion in arrears for road construction works that have either been completed or are substantially complete and the some of the payments dates as far back as 2008.

In a July 20 letter signed by Mota Engil’s managing director Nuno Antunes and addressed to Roads Authority, the company says with such a huge figure being owed, the ability of the company to service its debits to suppliers is severely affected.

“It means that most of the expenses that were incurred in the execution of the past works have not been recovered,” he said.

Mota Engil has listed over 22 road construction projects that are being affected across the country because of the development. The famous Area 18 interchange is just one of such.

The company also expressed that whenever they complain about payments, government has always resorted to only paying for contracts that are ongoing and, even worse, only when they suspend work or reduce rate of working.

“Unfortunately, the small payments being made on the suspended contracts are not addressing our root problem as they are not enough to cover our debits and allow normal purchasing of resources required for the current projects,” he said.

Mota Engil has since resorted not to resume suspended work until issue of payments is handled.

There hasn’t been a response from government yet.

