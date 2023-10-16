Mother’s Day celebrations ends in tragic as 8 women die in road accident

Mother’s Day celebrations ended in tragic on Saturday in Nkhata Bay as eight women who were coming from the celebrations died after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a river

The eight women were all employees of Illovo Sugar Company in Nkhotakota.

The accident happened at Kapeska bridge in Nkhata-Bay after the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into the river on their return from mother’s day celebration at Chintheche.

Both Nkhata-Bay police spokesperson, Kondwani James and Chintheche Rural Hospital In-Charge, Greyson Kumwenda have confirmed the development.

James said six other women and a male driver of a Toyota Hiace minibus which they were traveling in, John Banda have been seriously injured and admitted to Nkhata-Bay district hospital.

James said the 21-year old driver of the vehicle with 15 people on board, John Banda hails from Mbona village in Traditional Authority Kanyenda in Nkhotakota district.

The funeral ceremony of the deceased took place on Monday at Chitowe ground in Nkhotakota.

