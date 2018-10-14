Mother’s Fun Run raises over K165m: Water Aid to improve sanitation in Ntchisi health facilities

Water and Sanitation in some health facilities in Ntchisi district is set to improve following Water Aid Malawi’s support aimed at addressing water challenges being faced in most of the district’s health facilities including the district hospital.

The Organization’s Head of Grants and Fundraising, Yankho Mataya said this on Saturday at Ntchisi District Hospital during this year’s presentation of items sourced by Nation Publications Limited (NPL) from various organizations under the Mother’s Fun Run initiative, whose objective is to promote safe motherhood in various districts of the country.

With a K 41 million donation towards the initiative this year, Water Aid Malawi has become the first organization to pump in more money since the inception of the Mother’s Fun Run Initiative by NPL as part of its corporate social responsibility in 2005.

“As Water Aid, our intention is to develop a long term strategy to support this work,” she said adding the donation is a continuation as well as the beginning of its support towards health care facilities in other districts of Machinga, Kasungu and Nkhotakota.

“With the K40 million from Water Aid and K1 million from Water Aid staff, we will begin by supporting Chinguluwe Health Centre which currently has no running water and relies on a shared borehole with the rest of the community and also has limited sanitation and hygiene facilities,” Mataya disclosed.

According to her, the organization would support the district hospital, whose water system is old resulting into water supply challenges. She said the system requires rehabilitation besides the need for additional sanitary facilities at the maternity wing.

“After three sleepovers in Ntchisi, it would be naive to think that government, civil society or private sector alone can deal with the trouble that is out there,” she said, while commending NPL for the initiative which brings together various partners in the promotion of safe motherhood.

Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Charles Mwansambo commended NPL for the initiative, saying it would go a long way in reducing maternal and neonatal deaths.

“One death is one too many, no woman should die while giving birth,” he pointed out.

Ntchisi District Medical Officer, Dr Grace Momba could not hide her excitement, saying the items will alleviate some of the challenges being encountered in the district’s twelve health facilities.

She said there is intermittent power supply in the district’s health facilities and that out of the district’s total of four ambulances, only one is reliable which negatively affects health service delivery.

About 162 babies and 12 mothers die each year due to delivery related complications in Ntchisi district.

Since its inception, the NPL Mother’s Fun Run has so far reached out to 14 Public hospitals across the country.

Next year, proceeds realized under the initiative will go towards promotion of Safe Motherhood in Likoma and Ntcheu districts.

A total of K165 million has been raised this year surpassing the K150 million targets, according to NPL’s Chief Executive Officer, Mbumba Banda.

This year’s Mothers Fun Run was held under the theme: ‘Safe Motherhood: Together we can make a difference’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :