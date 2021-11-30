Mount Meru honors employees

Petroleum and Milling Company, Mount Meru rewarded its employees who had an outstanding performance this year, at a function held on Sunday evening in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the function, Malawi Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Mount Meru, Raman Venkatesh the awards are a demonstration for the company that they want to improve the living standards for its employees.

“When our chairman visited us last year, he emphasized that he wants to help our employees with better housing, so we helped two of our employees, if things become good, we are going to increase the number,” he said

“I think government is doing fantastic on the interventions, we need to support its initiatives, and we need to protect ourselves so as to support others.

“As a company we are following all the measures put in place by government, apart from providing safety measure for our employees at work place, we advise them to get vaccinated.

“A health nation is key for businesses to grow, as business entities we need to be on the forefront in creating such environments,” he said

Two employees, Abdul Razack who is a truck driver and Godfrey Ziba a chief accountant were awarded with k2.5 million to support the construction of their houses while seven other workers went home with LPG cylinder and burner to promote clean fuel and sustainable environment.

In an interview, Ziba said the awards are a motivation to work extra hard in the coming year.

Other employees received 32 inch plasma screens and upright fridges among others.

With footprints in 15 African countries, Mount Meru Group started in 1979 and has one of the best plants in the continent located in Zambia with state-of-the-art technology and a blending unit.

It started its operations in Malawi in 2013 and has fuel stations across the country creating employment to hundreds of Malawians.

