Moyale bag 3 points against Dwangwa Utd

A Gastin Simkonda goal in the 74th minute was enough for Moyale Barracks to collect maximum points against visiting Dwangwa United on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League.

The first half was scrappy with very little to write about as both teams had problems to display their traditional passing football. It was not surprising that the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Dwangwa United were composed and were serious in their attacking moves but they could not unlock the solid defence of Lovemore Jere, Sandress Munthali, Black Allisen and towering sweeper Boyboy Chima for the Lions of Kaning’ina.

Brown Magaga’s decent cross from the right in the 50th minute was headed in by Wiseman Kamanga for the soldiers and Lloyd Njaliwa’s close range shot was blocked by goalkeeper Emmanuel Yassin who replaced injured Carlington Misomali before his defender eventually cleared the menace.

The introduction of 18 year old Gift Nyando in the 70th minute for Moyale Barracks changed the complexion of the game for the soldiers. His opponent goal ward dribbles were a thorn in Dwangwa United’s flesh.

Magaga won the ball on the right flank in the 74th minute and laid it to Nyando who eliminated one Dwangwa United defender before delivering a beautiful cross that was welcomed by Gastin Simkonda’s header in the 6 metre box but when the Dwangwa goal minder parried the ball, Simkonda was able to tap the ball into United’s net with his foot though he was on the ground.

One nil it ended in favour of Moyale Barracks.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Dwangwa United Team Manager, Davie Mwandira, said his side started sloppy and conceded a loose goal.

“We can’t lose hope now with this loss. We still have two games to wrap up the first round and we hope to win both games,” remarked the confident Mwandira.

The winning coach, Charles Kamanga, praised his charges for the spirited fight to win the game.

“Our last two fixtures in this first round are both at home and we have agreed to win both of them,” added Kamanga.

The soldiers now have 17 points from 13 games and are on position 8 on the log table while Dwangwa United occupy position 13 with 13 points from 13 games.

