MP calls for John Chilembwe Hospital name to be reverted

A Member of Parliament (MP) has sensationally called for a district hospital’s name to be scrapped — reigniting a row over a decision made by former president Lazarus Chakwera.

Wilfred Mpisa, MP for Phalombe North East and a member of the ruling DPP, used his constituency statement in Parliament to demand that John Chilembwe Hospital revert to its original name, Phalombe District Hospital.

The hospital was renamed by Chakwera during Chilembwe Day commemorations at the Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu on 15 January 2024, as part of tributes to the revolutionary preacher and independence hero John Chilembwe.

Mpisa raised the demand as one of several key issues highlighted in his constituency statement to the House.

The MP’s intervention is likely to reignite wider debate over the renaming of public institutions in Malawi, a practice that has periodically sparked controversy when communities feel their local identity has been overridden by decisions made at a national level.

Supporters of such renamings often argue they serve an important commemorative purpose, honouring historical figures whose contributions might otherwise be overlooked, while critics counter that practical disruption and a lack of local consultation can undermine the intended tribute.

It remains to be seen whether government will act on Mpisa’s request.

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