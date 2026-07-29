MP Chiumia demands action over ‘greedy’ estate firm that left innocent families with nothing

A member of Parliament has launched a blistering attack on government bosses after dozens of struggling families were left with nowhere to live following an alleged corporate land grab.

​Paulos Chiumia, the fighting MP for Nkhatabay West, blew the whistle in Parliament on Tuesday, blasting ministers for dragging their feet while heart-broken locals lose everything to a ruthless estate firm.

​Desperate residents have been begging the government to step in for YEARS — but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, leaving innocent families in utter misery and unable to put food on the table.

​Now, furious locals are taking to the streets for massive peaceful demonstrations TOMORROW after reaching absolute breaking point over the shocking scandal.

​A fired-up Mr Chiumia demanded the Ministry of Lands launch an immediate probe into the nightmare dispute and knock heads together before the boiling-point situation turns even uglier.

​”Their livelihoods are being destroyed!” warned the crusading MP as he demanded urgent action for his devastated constituents.

​The Ministry of Lands snubbed requests for comment last night.

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