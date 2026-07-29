MP Chiumia demands action over ‘greedy’ estate firm that left innocent families with nothing
A member of Parliament has launched a blistering attack on government bosses after dozens of struggling families were left with nowhere to live following an alleged corporate land grab.
Paulos Chiumia, the fighting MP for Nkhatabay West, blew the whistle in Parliament on Tuesday, blasting ministers for dragging their feet while heart-broken locals lose everything to a ruthless estate firm.
Desperate residents have been begging the government to step in for YEARS — but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears, leaving innocent families in utter misery and unable to put food on the table.
Now, furious locals are taking to the streets for massive peaceful demonstrations TOMORROW after reaching absolute breaking point over the shocking scandal.
A fired-up Mr Chiumia demanded the Ministry of Lands launch an immediate probe into the nightmare dispute and knock heads together before the boiling-point situation turns even uglier.
”Their livelihoods are being destroyed!” warned the crusading MP as he demanded urgent action for his devastated constituents.
The Ministry of Lands snubbed requests for comment last night.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :