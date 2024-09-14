MP Gladys Ganda apologises to APM over “careless remarks” at Pres. Chakwera’s event in Nsanje

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje Gladys Ganda has apologized to her party leader, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, over the remarks she made at a government event in her area.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera presided over the function where Ganda praised the incumbent Head of State for bringing development to the district.

The lawmaker further hailed President Chakwera for ensuring equal distribution of development projects.

Apparently, this did not please her party, DPP, which felt Ganda had compromised herself, especially considering that she was recently entrusted with the position of the Director of Elections at the DPP convention.

But in an apology letter, Ganda says she regrets whatever she said at the public rally and has since asked for forgiveness from party leader, Mutharika.

“I totally and unconditionally withdraw what I wrongly said on a public TV in its entirety. I regret to have spoken that way. It was not intentional, but the environment forced me to speak carelessly as it was intimidating,” reads the letter in part.

Ganda has pleaded with Mutharika to forgive her and give her a second chance, vowing that she will never make a similar mistake in the future.

“I stand with all meaningful Malawians who currently are suffering from different social challenges across the country. Please forgive me!” thus Ganda concludes her apology.

DPP Presidential Spokesperson and National Publicity Secretary, Shadric Namalomba, said Mutharika has not yet made a comment on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!