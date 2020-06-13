MP Lipipa delighted with  BB stadium construction in his constituency

Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South, Noel Lipipa, has expressed delight over the construction of a stadium for Nyasa Big Bullets by government in his constituency.

Lipipa was chairperson for the task force that foresaw commercialization of Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club when it was elevated to a status of a company under Nyasa Manufacturing Company in 2015 before becoming a Member of Parliament under the DPP ticket.

Government approved K1.6 Billion for the construction two stadia for Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets. Wanderers stadium will be erected near Blantyre Teachers College at Soche while the Bullets stadium will be constructed in Zingwangwa in the Blantyre City South Constituency where Lipipa is a Member of Parliament.

Lipipa says construction of the stadium in his constituency is a big honour to him.

“I never expected that one day there will be a president who will accept to build stadia for Bullets and Wanderers. What God has planned cannot be disturbed.

“I grew up in Zingwangwa, played football at Zingwangwa ground. And then people trusted me to serve them as an MP. Today the president honours me to have the Bullets stadium in my constituency. I can’t manage to explain how delighted I am with this development,” Lipipa explained to Sam Banda of Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Saturday morning.

Construction of the two stadia expected to take 101 weeks according to Chinese contractors and will each have a capacity of 20,000 spectators.

Meanwhile, Lipipa says he will engage all Bullets supporters throughout the country to hear from them if it will be necessary for the club to own two stadia. Among other things in the agreement when Bullets was taken over by Nyasa Manufacturing Company in 2015, was that the company should construct a stadium for the club.

But with government coming in to construct one for the club, Lipipa says it may be difficult to manage two stadia but supporters themselves should make an informed decision on the matter.

“In my view, it may not be easy to manage two stadia. We will go to Mzuzu, Salima, Lilongwe, Zomba and Blantyre to hear from supporters themselves if it’s necessary to own two stadia.

“For me, it would be proper to channel the money that NMC wanted to use for construction of the stadium to other projects. If you look at Arsenal in England for example, they had Highbury and then built Emirates Stadium and they are having problems to manage Highbury. In Italy, Inter-Milan and AC Millan use the same stadium because it is not easy to manage a stadium,” Lipipa said.

