MP Mike Bango launches livestock pass-on program in Kasungu North Constituency

Kasungu North lawmaker Mike Bango has launched a livestock pass-on programme, an initiative the legislator intends to use as a vehicle for empowering his constituents economically.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Bango said empowering a household economically is the first step to achieving national development.

During the launch, a total of 17 village savings and loan groups received two pigs each as a starter pack.

Bango disclosed that he has invested K2 million in the programme and is being implemented with funding from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Sampled beneficiaries of the programme have expressed their appreciation for the initiative.

