Mpico funds K30m water upgrade for Lilongwe health facility

Mpico plc, a subsidiary of Old Mutual plc, has installed a new water system worth more than K30 million at Chiwamba Health Centre in Lilongwe as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The donation includes a 5,000‑litre water tank and a pump aimed at improving access to clean and reliable water for both the facility and the surrounding community.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Mpico General Manager Stella Sokosa said the water system would strengthen healthcare delivery at the centre.

“It has taken a long time for the facility and the community to access clean water,” she said.

Chiwamba Health Centre has faced water challenges for about six years after its previous system was damaged, forcing staff and patients to rely on boreholes.

Receiving the donation, Lilongwe District Principal Health Service Administrator Samson Linde thanked Mpico for the support, saying the lack of a proper water system had affected service delivery.

“Due to limited resources, we were using other water sources that were not adequate or clean for the facility,” he said.

He added that the maternity ward had been particularly affected, noting that water is essential for safe and effective healthcare.

“Health facilities cannot operate without water,” he said.

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