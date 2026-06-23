MPICO Posts Record K19.3 Billion Profit After Tax in 2025

Malawi Property Investment Company (MPICO) Plc, a member of Old Mutual Malawi, has recorded a landmark financial performance after posting a profit after tax of K19.3 billion for the year ended 2025, up from K12 billion in 2024.

The results were announced by MPICO General Manager Stella Sokosa during a stakeholder engagement meeting held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre. The event was organised to update stakeholders on the company’s market performance, share its long-term sustainability strategies, and gather customer feedback on existing initiatives and areas requiring improvement.

According to Sokosa, the increase represents a 58 percent growth in profit after tax and was driven largely by fair value gains on the company’s investment portfolio.

“The company has been making tremendous progress, and the 2025 achievement is a significant milestone that we are proud of,” Sokosa said.

She added that MPICO is focused on sustaining the positive trajectory by diversifying its investments into new sectors, including hospitality, student accommodation, university housing, and tourism-related developments.

“As a listed company, we want to continue growing our profits in the coming years by renovating our existing properties and investing in additional infrastructure such as hotels and residential developments. This will enable us to accommodate more customers and strengthen our position in the market,” she said.

The company’s strong performance was welcomed by shareholders, with one investor, Ekari Magola, describing the results as evidence of sound management and growing market confidence.

“These results are a strong indication that the company is trusted, moving in the right direction, and meeting the expectations of its shareholders and other stakeholders,” Magola said.

The record profit marks one of MPICO’s strongest financial performances in recent years and reflects the company’s continued efforts to expand its property portfolio while pursuing new investment opportunities aimed at delivering sustainable long-term growth.

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