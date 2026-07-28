Mpinganjira’s K100m investment gives Wanderers boost before CAF opener

Mighty Wanderers FC president Thom Mpinganjira has splashed out more than K100 million on new equipment for the club’s four teams, in a major investment ahead of a crucial European campaign.

The purchase covers Wanderers’ senior side, reserve team, youth setup and women’s team, with director of football David Kanyenda unveiling the new kit during a tour of the club’s various outfits in Blantyre.

Among the equipment handed over were soccer boots, training kit, resistance bands and speed hurdles, all aimed at giving the club’s players the tools needed to compete at the highest level.

Kanyenda said the timing of the investment couldn’t be better, with the senior team currently gearing up for the preliminary round of the 2026 CAF Champions League.

“This comes as the main team prepares for the 2026 CAF Champions League preliminary round and this is a morale booster for the players,” Kanyenda said.

Wanderers acting chief executive officer Welloce Kachingwe echoed those sentiments, expressing gratitude to Mpinganjira for his continued backing of the club across all levels.

The sizeable investment underlines the ambition driving Mighty Wanderers as they prepare for continental action, with the club clearly keen to ensure players across every level of the setup have access to top-quality equipment heading into a pivotal period on the pitch.

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