 Mpinganjira’s son die in minibus accident

Son to Mighty Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira, who is also the national football team assistant coach, died on Monday in a minibus accident in Bvumbwe, Thyolo.

A statement from Football Association of Malawi said Gerald aged 22 died when he was hit by a minibus and was rushed to Thyolo District Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reads the statement in part: “Football Association of Malawi is saddened with the death of Mr Gerald Mpinganjira, first born son to Malawi Men’s Senior National team assistant Coach Bob Mpinganjira.

“Gerald was hit by a Minibus in Thyolo on Monday afternoon and was pronounced dead at Thyolo District Hospital. We convey our deepest condolences to Coach Bob and the entire family in this difficult time. May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

Wanderers also paid tribute to the team’s legend, who was fondly called Mpulumutsi (Saviour) for scoring crucial goals for the team during his playing career.

Reads a statement in part: “The Directors, players, supporters and all stakeholders of Mighty Wanderers offer their heartfelt condolences to the Head Coach, Bob Mpinganjira for the death of his son, Gerald. The remains of Gerald has been taken to Lumbadzi in Lilongwe and burial is on Wednesday. May The Lord comfort the whole family and May His Soul Rest In Peace.”

