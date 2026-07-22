Mpira M’mudzi uses football to empower girls on reproductive health

Lilongwe-based sports development organisation Mpira M’mudzi Mwathu (MMM) on Saturday conducted a Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) awareness session for 20 Under-15 girls from Mthawira Primary School in Ntcheu, using football as a platform to promote education and life skills.

The initiative, organised in partnership with the United States Embassy in Malawi, brought together the visiting learners and members of the Mpira M’mudzi Mwathu Under-15 girls’ football team for interactive discussions led by the organisation’s Director of Administration, Alice Munthali, and Schools Manager, Linda Kasenda.

Munthali said football provides a powerful avenue for influencing positive behaviour among adolescent girls and helping them make informed life choices.

“This is not just about football. We want to create a safe environment where girls can pursue their dreams, stay in school and compete while remaining focused on their goals,” she said.

For 14-year-old Standard Eight learner Bridget Maziko, the visit was both educational and inspirational. Visiting Lilongwe for the first time, she said the opportunity had been made possible through her commitment to both education and football.

“It’s my first time to visit Lilongwe. This has been made possible because of a combination of school and football. Some of my friends could not make this trip because they dropped out of school due to early pregnancies,” she said after sitting for the 2026 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations.

Outgoing Peace Corps volunteer Carly Mollin, who facilitated the trip, said exposing the girls to new experiences and open conversations on reproductive health would have a lasting impact on their lives.

“Some of these girls are visiting Lilongwe for the first time. I believe this interaction will leave a long-lasting impact on their lives,” she said.

Mpira M’mudzi Mwathu said the girls’ experiences underscore the importance of creating safe spaces where young people can openly discuss sexual and reproductive health issues, helping them make informed decisions and remain in school.

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