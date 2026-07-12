MPs exposed over alleged plot to extend term of office

Human rights activist Redson Munlo has warned Members of Parliament against what he claims is a plan to extend their term of office from five to seven years.

In an audio message released on Sunday, Munlo alleged that some MPs are holding secret meetings and working “day and night” to draft a bill that would increase the parliamentary term to seven years.

He warned lawmakers against pursuing what he described as an unpopular proposal.

“It is not right the way this country is being governed,” Munlo said. “MPs cannot make such a decision without Malawians taking part through a referendum. They are only representatives of the people.”

Munlo argued that the Constitution provides for a five-year mandate for Members of Parliament and said lawmakers should not unilaterally extend their tenure.

“According to the Constitution, MPs are elected to represent the people for only five years. They should not give themselves powers to extend that term. This issue requires a referendum,” he said.

He further cautioned MPs against treating public office as a personal entitlement, saying parliamentary positions exist to serve the interests of citizens.

Munlo also urged Malawians not to emulate developments in Zimbabwe, saying each country must be guided by its own constitutional framework.

“Zimbabwe had its own reasons for making its decisions. There should be no copy-and-paste approach. We do not even have the same constitutional principles. We must do what is appropriate for Malawi. This bill must fall,” he said.

He has appealed to Malawians to remain vigilant and closely monitor developments in Parliament, arguing that any proposal to extend the tenure of MPs should not be allowed to pass because of what he believes would be its adverse effects on ordinary citizens.

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