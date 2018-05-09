MPs roast Chakwera’s hard-hitting speech in response to Sona

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera met his day of fate on Tuesday when prominent Members of Parliament took their turns to roast him after his hard-hitting speech in response to President Peter Mutharika’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) tpresented in Parliament on Friday.

Mutharika asserted and showcased that “we have delivered” development to Malawians.

The State President proved his case with examples of turning around the economy without budget support, roads, rural electrification to many trading centers and villages, rural growth centers, expanding university infrastructure, building community technical colleges and bringing investors to provide youth employment plus many more.

Instead, Chakwera used his traditional speech of responding to the State of the Nation Address by claiming that the President was lying and that there was nothing happening in the country.

He also said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians.

It now turns out that Chakwera has drawn critical fire from Members of Parliament who on Tuesday took turns to trash Chakwera’s claims as wild and false.

Felix Jumbe (MCP) talked about how President Mutharika has fixed the economy while independent MP Frank Mwenifumbo appreciated the development that has taken place in the North under Muthariks.

In a moment of humour, Mwenifumbo also declared himself AFORD president.

Further, People’s Party ( PP) MP Werani Chilenga talked about the dishonesty in the Leader of Opposition in disowning the K4 bn which the house itself had passed.

He told the house that it smacked of a clear sign of lack of leadership in Chakwera.

Chilenga vindicated Mutharika who, in his national address, told the house that “We cannot be Parliamentarians who come to make laws and go out there to demonstrate against our own laws.” This was referring to Chakwera who on 27 April led the demonstrations against the K4 billion which parliament passed for rural development during the midterm budget review session.

In another turn, another Member of Parliament Victor Musowa (DPP) told Chakwera that he got most of the information wrong, thereby proving that opposition keader’d speech should not be trusted.

Musowa gave an example of the allegation that the lifts at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) are not working.

Musowa told the House the lifts are functional and that Government has bought a new one from China. It is in the country and will be fitted next month.

In his turn, Uladi Mussa dismissed assertions that Malawi is a failed state giving an example that Mutharika has done a lot already to Malawi, including the construction of the Kasiya road which goes through Chakwera’s own constituency.

Mussa asserted that Chakwera has lost connection with reality because traditional leaders along the Kasiya road are appreciating the development while Chakwera says “there is nothing happening” in the country.

Outside Parliament Chakwera’ s statement has failed to resonate with the public. Like the others before, the response is full of lies, deliberately avoids the facts on the ground and it is largely a response to the DPP Manifesto instead of the President’s address.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :